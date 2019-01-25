NCLAT reserves order on plea against Competition Commission's nod to Walmart-Flipkart deal

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reserved its judgement over the petition filed by traders' body CAIT against fair trade regulator CCI's nod to Walmart's $16-billion acquisition of Flipkart.

A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya concluded its hearing on Thursday after taking note of submissions made by both sides.

"Hearing concluded. Judgment Reserved," said the NCLAT.

However, the bench said: "It will be open to the parties to file a short written submission, not more than three pages, by 29 January, 2019."

In August 2018, CAIT had filed a petition in the NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the Competition Commission of India (CCI), asking for the reversal of the Walmart-Flipkart deal.

On 18 August, Walmart had informed that it has completed a deal with Flipkart and holds 77 percent stake in the Indian e-commerce major.

Earlier on 6 September, the NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the Competition Commission of India (CCI), had asked Wal-Mart International Holdings Inc to file a reply before it explaining way of doing business in India.

CAIT was also asked to file its understanding over Walmart's business model in India.

