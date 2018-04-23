You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

NCLAT reserves order on Google's plea to stay Rs 136 crore penalty by fair trade regulator CCI

Business PTI Apr 23, 2018 13:17:49 IST

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today reserved its order on an interim plea of Google seeking a stay on Rs 136 crore fine imposed by fair trade regulator CCI.

An NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya reserved its order on the plea filed by Google challenging the order of Competition Commission of India (CCI).

In February this year, CCI had slapped a fine of Rs 136 crore on Google for unfair business practices in the Indian market for online search.

Google

Representational image. Reuters

Passing the order on complaints filed back in 2012, the regulator said the penalty is being imposed on Google for infringing anti-trust conduct."

The penalty amount of Rs 135.86 crore translates to 5 percent of the company's average total revenue generated from India operations from its different business segments for the financial years 2013, 2014 and 2015, according to the CCI order.

The ruling has come on complaints filed by Matrimony.com and Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) -- back in 2012 -- against Google LLC, Google India Pvt Ltd and Google Ireland Ltd.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 13:17 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores