NBFC, housing finance stocks continue to slide on worries over liquidity constraints

New Delhi: Shares of NBFC and housing finance firms continued to trade weak Thursday, plunging by up to 8.5 percent on worries over liquidity constraints.

Can Fin Homes plunged 8.48 percent, PNB Housing Finance 7.29 percent, Indiabulls Housing Finance 6.05 percent, DHFL 4.87 percent, LIC Housing Finance 2.63 percent and Reliance Home Finance 0.74 percent on BSE.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services plunged 5.36 percent, Motilal Oswal Financial Services 5.17 percent, Manappuram Finance 4.97 percent, Shriram City Union Finance 3.28 percent and Muthoot Capital Services 3.06 percent.

Liquidity concerns in the NBFC space has hit investor sentiment of late, with shares of many of these companies tumbling sharply.

Shares of housing finance and NBFC companies had dropped as much as 23.5 percent on Tuesday, led by DHFL, on fears of a liquidity crisis.

These stocks fell in Monday's trading session as well.