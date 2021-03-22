Nazara Technologies IPO: Share allocation likely to be finalised on 24 March; steps to check allotment status

The Rs 583-crore public issue opened on 17 March and closed on 19 March with a subscription of 175.46 times

Nazara Technologies is likely to finalise the share allocation in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, 24 March. The Rs 583-crore public issue opened on 17 March and closed on 19 March with a subscription of 175.46 times.

In the retail category, 75.29 times subscription was made, while 103.77 times in the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category and 389.89 times in the non-institutional investors (NII) category. The public offering is expected to list on 30 March.

For QIB, a total of 75 percent of the issue will be reserved, followed by 15 percent for NII and 10 percent for retail investors. At a discount of Rs 110 per share, a portion of the issue will also be reserved for employees of the company.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile gaming company opened the IPO to use the proceedings to achieve the benefits of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and to carry out the sale of up to 5,294,392 equity shares.

The four lead managers of the IPO included ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and Nomura. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India.

One can check the allotment status of Nazara Technologies IPO either through the registrar's official website or the BSE website.

Via registrar's website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar Link Intime India at https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Step 2: The homepage will open from there select 'Nazara Technologies Limited-IPO' in the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Then provide either PAN details or Application Number or DP Client ID.

Step 4: Next you will have to click on the 'search' button.

Via BSE website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: From the dropdown menu select issue name as Nazara Technologies Limited and 'equity' in issue type.

Step 3: Provide the application number and PAN number.

Step 4: Next you will have to click on the 'search' button.

Step 5: The investor will be able to see the number of shares applied for and the number of shares allotted on the screen.