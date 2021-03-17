Nazara Technologies IPO opens today; likely to be listed on BSE, NSE on 30 March
One can apply for the IPO by visiting the official websites of brokers like Zerodha and Upstox
Nazara Technologies is all set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Wednesday, 17 March, and it will close after three days on March 19. The offering will witness the sale of 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
The IPO is likely to list on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 30 March. With a fixed price band of Rs 1,100-1,101 per share, the issue is expected to raise Rs 583 crore at the upper end of the price band.
The agenda behind the public offering is to use the funds raised to achieve the benefits of listing Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges.
ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and IIFL Securities are the lead managers for the IPO while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar.
How to apply?
Those who are interested in bidding for the IPO can do so using either UPI or ASBA as a payment method.
By visiting the official websites of brokers like Zerodha and Upstox, one can apply for the IPO. Investors need to know that if they want to apply via Zerodha, they can either use UPI as a payment method by logging into Zerodha Console (back office) and then submit an IPO application form or can also opt to do so without UPI.
Here is the process to apply using UPI as a payment method:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Zerodha - zerodha.com - and then log into Console.
Step 2: Next, you need to go to the portfolio and click on the IPO link
Step 3: Then go to the 'Nazara Technologies IPO' row and click the 'Bid' button
Step 4: After this enter your UPI ID, quantity and price
Step 5: Submit the application
Step 6: At last, you will have to visit the UPI App (net banking or BHIM) to accept the mandate
How to apply without UPI?
ASBA net-banking services can be used to apply for the IPO without UPI. ASBA net-banking services will be provided to the investors by their company for which they will have to share their Zerodha Demat account number.
