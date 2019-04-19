National Enquirer being sold to James Cohen for $100 million: WaPo

(Reuters) - The National Enquirer is being sold for $100 million to James Cohen, chief executive of Hudson News, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the agreement.

The supermarket tabloid, along with two sister publications, will be purchased by the head of the travel retailer known for its airport newsstands, the report said https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/style/wp/2019/04/18/the-national-enquirer-is-being-sold-for-100-million-to-james-cohen-ceo-of-hudson-news/?utm_term=.93847da4b54e.

Earlier this month, American Media Inc (AMI), owner of the National Enquirer, had said it was looking at "strategic options" for the weekly, as well as for the Globe and the National Examiner brands.

The National Enquirer and Hudson News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

