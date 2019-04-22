Nasim Zaidi quits Jet Airways board 7 months after joining airline; cites personal reasons, time constraints for exit

Mumbai: Grounded carrier Jet Airways on Monday said its non-executive and non-independent director Nasim Zaidi has quit the board, citing personal reasons and time constraints.

Zaidi, the former Chief Election Commissioner and ex-civil aviation secretary, joined the Jet Airways board in August last year.

"This is to inform you that Nasim Zaidi has submitted his resignation as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company with effect from 21 April due to personal reasons and constraints of time," Jet Airways said in an exchange filing.

The airline, which ceased all its operations temporarily last week, is under the management control of consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) following a debt recast plan approved by its board last month.

