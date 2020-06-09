You are here:
Nasdaq sets new record, close to confirming bull market in place

Business Reuters Jun 09, 2020 00:07:16 IST

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq composite rose to a new record high on Monday, and looks on track to confirm that it has been in a bull market for two and a half months according to many definitions, after Wall Street's nosedive on worries about coronavirus.

The tech-heavy index needs to officially end above it's February record high close at 9,817.18 on Feb. 19, before the spread of COVID-19 closed economies across the globe, before it can be designated the first of the major indexes to have started a new bull market when it bottomed at 6,860.674 on March 23.

