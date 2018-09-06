Nasdaq ends down more than 1 percent as tech shares fall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, dented by technology stocks after Facebook Inc
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 22.98 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,975.46, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 8.04 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,888.68 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 96.07 points, or 1.19 percent, to 7,995.17.
(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 02:05 AM