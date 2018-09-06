Nasdaq ends down more than 1 percent as tech shares fall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, dented by technology stocks after Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc executives defended their companies before sceptical U.S. lawmakers.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 22.98 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,975.46, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 8.04 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,888.68 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 96.07 points, or 1.19 percent, to 7,995.17.

