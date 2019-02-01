Naresh Goyal likely to step down from board, Jet Airways accepts Etihad bailout plan; both airlines to ink pact soon

Jet Airways has reportedly agreed to most of the conditions set by its partner Etihad for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden domestic carrier, Business Standard reported on Friday, citing sources.

Both the airlines are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within days, which would result into stepping down of Jet Airways founder chairman Naresh Goyal from the board of directors, Reuters reported.

Jet Airways shares were up over 12 percent to Rs 266 in early morning trade on BSE.

Jet Airways and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube told its employees on Thursday that the situation of the crisis-ridden airline might get tougher and asked them to be patient, reported PTI.

In an email to the employees, Dube said, "It might get tougher before it gets better, and our ascendancy will be gradual, but collectively, with your unstinted support and commitment, we will come out of this a stronger airline."

On Wednesday, Jet Airways had decided to cancel 15 flights following grounding of six Boeing 737 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals.

Dube said that the company's chairman, board of directors and the management team are working hard on a balance sheet transaction that will help in eliminating its "current challenges".

"In fact, the airline's key stakeholders are actively engaged towards finalisation of the resolution plan. We are very close, and I ask for your continued patience. Given our ongoing challenges, this is a very tall ask," Dube wrote in his message.

Dube added "While flight cancellations, regardless of reasons, have an immense impact on guests, frontline colleagues as well as our operational and commercial teams across the network, I want to highlight to you that it has been your hard work and dedication that has put us on top of Indian aviation's reliability chart."

He added that despite some challenges faced by the airlines he was confident that it will once again be at the top of the class in terms of key operational parameters for the month of January.

— With inputs from agencies

