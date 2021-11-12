Narendra Modi to launch RBI Retail Direct Scheme today: All you need to know about new scheme
RBI Governor Shantikanta Das had flagged off this initiative in February, calling it a major structural reform
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'RBI Retail Direct Scheme' on Friday to allow retail investors to invest easily in government securities.
As per the scheme, investors will be able to directly invest in government securities.
A circular from the Reserve Bank of India said that it would allow retail investors to open and maintain their government securities account free of cost.
The initiative was first flagged off by RBI Governor Shantikanta Das in February 2021. The governor has called it a 'major structural reform'.
The RBI announced that investors interested would have to open and maintain the ‘Retail Direct Gilt Account’ (RDG Account) with RBI.
The RDG account could be opened by filling up the online form and use the OTP received on the registered mobile number and e-mail id to authenticate and submit the form. Payment can be made through net-banking/UPI facility from the linked bank account. Refund, if any, will be credited to the investor’s bank account as per the timelines specified by the aggregator.
For those who aren't aware, government securities are basically debt issuances by the government.
Government securities are beneficial to invest in as they are a type of financial investment instrument that offer safe and guaranteed returns to investors. The government ensures that the investors receive the promised returns at the time of maturity.
However, there is one drawback of investing in government securities is that the returns are not that impressive.
With inputs from agencies
also read
PM pays tribute to Acharya Kripalani on his birth anniversary; all you need to know about freedom fighter
Modi remembered the former Congress president and the socialist stalwart, for fighting for the country's freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership
Ensure all adults get first COVID-19 vaccine during 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, says Mansukh Mandaviya to states
Stating that the fight against COVID-19 is at the final stage, the health minister on Thursday cautioned against letting the guard down before it is completely over and requested states to enhance the vaccination coverage
PM Modi lays foundation stone for road projects in Maharashtra temple town Pandharpur
The prime minister said he wanted to ask for three blessings, trees along walkways along the highways, arrangement for drinking water along the roads, and to make Pandharpur the cleanest pilgrimage site in India