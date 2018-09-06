Narendra Modi to inaugurate two-day first Global Mobility Summit tomorrow organised by NITI Aayog

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the first Global Mobility Summit - MOVE - which among other things will deliberate on steps to promote electric vehicles and shared mobility, according to an official statement.

The two-day summit (7-8 September), being organised by NITI Aayog, will be attended by union ministers including Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others.

The summit will deliberate on five themes including comprehensive: electrification and alternative fuels, reinventing public transport, goods transport and logistics and data analytics and mobility, the statement said.

Representatives of companies including Mahindra Electric, Hero Cycles, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Ola, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Toyota, Bosch, Sun Mobility will also participate in the summit, it added.

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, while addressing a curtain-raiser press conference of the summit, said that India needs to make unified convergent policy framework for mobility.

"With disruptions in the mobility sector, India will be able to generate more employment and enhance the ease of living for citizens in India," Kumar said.

Over 2,200 participants from across the world including leaders from the government, industry, research organisations, academia, think tanks and civil society are expected to participate in the event.

Speaking at the same press conference, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the main aim through the summit is to revolutionise the way people travel in India, along with making mobility more connected, shared and seamless.

The secretaries of the ministry of road transport and highways, the ministry of power, ministry of electronics and information technology attended the press conference.

International representation from embassies and the private sector will include United States of America, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, Brazil and more.