Narendra Modi says NDA govt saved country from disaster; confident of making India a $5-tn economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the target of $5-trillion Indian economy is achievable and that all-round steps have been taken to develop the economy.

Speaking at the annual conference of industry body ASSOCHAM in New Delhi on Friday, Modi said that the Indian economy was headed towards disaster 5-6 years ago and his government checked and brought discipline in the system.

Saying that the current corporate tax rates are the lowest in the last 100 years, the prime minster said, "There is a need to keep upgrading ourselves to maintain our ranking on ease of doing business.".

He said that the aim of the government is to both formalise and modernise the country's economy.

"We are moving towards a faceless tax administration system to bring more transperancy, efficiency and accountablity in the tax system," Modi said.

Assuring the industry of no inappropriate action on genuine commercial decisions, he said that unlike the previous long duration of a few days, now it takes only a few hours to register a company.

The prime minister also said that not all business failures are due to frauds and the failures cannot be considered as a crime.

"Mismanagement of certain rules in the Companies Act would have led to criminal act and the government decriminalised them," Modi said.

The prime minister said that the country has a government that listens to the farmers, labourers and corporate world.

Dynamic changes have been made in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on suggestion of trade and industry, he said adding India is among the top 10 nations which have in last three years made the maximum improvement in ease of doing business ranking.

From 142 rank, India has climbed to 63rd position in three years, he said.

Modi said many provision of the Companies Act have been decriminalised and work is on to bring in more provisions.

— With PTI inputs

