Narendra Modi, Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli inaugurate Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum product pipeline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum product pipeline via a video link.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi jointly inaugurates the first ever cross-border petroleum products pipeline in South Asia, the Motihari-Amlekhganj (Nepal) petroleum product pipeline, with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/aqtylNqCOs — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

The 69 km-long pipeline is the first-ever cross-border petroleum product pipeline in the South Asia region, according to a video presentation made before the inauguration. Its estimated cost of the project is Rs 325 crore.

Speaking on the Motihari-Amlekhganj (Nepal) petroleum product pipeline, Modi said, "It is a matter of great satisfaction that the first cross-border petroleum pipeline of South Asia has been completed in record time. It was ready in half the time than expected."

The prime minister said that the credit for Motihari-Amlekhganj (Nepal) petroleum product pipeline goes to the leadership of Oli, the support of the Nepal government and the joint efforts by both the countries.

Saying that India committed to the growth and development of Nepal, Modi said that petroleum products have become more affordable for the Himalayan nation now.

The prime minister said that he was happy to work with his Nepal counterpart their friendship grew stronger.

"I am happy that through our common commitment, our bilateral projects are getting completed and inaugurated at the earliest," said Modi.

As of now, tankers carry petroleum products from India to Nepal as part of an arrangement which is in place since 1973.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) called the project a symbol of India's close ties with Nepal. It noted that the project would help enhance the energy security of Nepal and ensure a reduction in fuel prices by substantially cutting down on transit costs.

"This India-Nepal energy cooperation project, the Motihari-Amlekhganj pipeline, is a symbol of our close bilateral relations. It will help enhance the energy security of the region and substantially cut down on transit costs," it added.

The Motihari-Amlekhgunj oil project was first proposed in 1996. However, the project finally edged closer to reality during Modi's visit to Kathmandu in 2014. It was expected to commence operations in mid-April this year but was delayed due to permission to cut trees inside Parsa National Park.

Modi and Oli had jointly laid the foundation stone for the project at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi during Oli's visit to India last year.

— With inputs from agencies