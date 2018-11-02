Narendra Modi launches support programme for MSMEs: Quick loans, end of inspector raj and 10 other sops announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a slew of measures for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. These includes 59-minute loan sanctions, relaxation in labour laws, easier compliance with environmental rules and changes in company laws for small and medium enterprises to give a boost to the nation's second-biggest employing sector.

He said GST-registered MSMEs will be sanctioned a loan of Rs 1 crore in just 59 minutes through a new portal.

Also, GST-registered MSMEs will get 2 percent subvention or rebate on incremental new loans of up to Rs 1 crore, he said, adding interest subvention on pre- and post-shipment credit for exports by MSMEs has been increased from 3 percent to 5 percent.

To rid the sector of inspector raj, Modi announced that inspections of factories in the sector will be sanctioned only through a computerised random allotment and inspectors will have to upload reports on portal within 48 hours. "No inspector can now go anywhere. He will be asked why he went to a factory," he said.

Here are 12 big announcements made by the prime minister Narendra Modi:

1) Loan in 59 minutes portals for MSME. Loan approvals for up to 1 crore for the MSME sector in just 59 minutes .

2) Interest rate for every GST registered MSME will be 2 percent lower than market rates. This is for fresh loans up to 1 crore and for incremental loans for up to same value. Additionally, exporters will get 3 percent to 5 percent subvention on their loans.

3) All companies with turnover more than Rs 500 crore will now be compulsorily on-boarded on Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS). MSMEs supply to big companies but if their payments get stuck then they can upload their bills on this platform and banks will help generate cash flow for MSMEs.

4) Government has mandated that 25 percent of purchases by all government entities is from MSMEs.

5) It will now be mandatory that all government entities buy minimum of 3 percent of all their procurement from MSMEs run and owned by women.

6) It will be mandatory for all central government enterprises to be on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. This will end middlemen culture and MSMEs can supply their produces directly to government. Quality certification for MSMEs would also be made easier.

7) For technological up-gradation of MSMEs, 20 new hubs will be created and 100 tool rooms with expense of Rs 6,000 crore would be done. This will help in training, design and quality of MSMEs.

8) Pharma companies in MSME sector will now have benefit of clusters. 70 percent expense for creating these clusters will be done by central government. This will help these MSME pharma companies to directly reach consumers.

9) To ensure ease of doing business for MSMEs, for 8 labour laws and for 10 central government rules, returns will now need to be filed just once a year instead of current twice.

10) Inspectors will now be allocated which factories to inspect and when only through randomised computer allocation. They will have to log in their reports of inspection within 48 hours. And will have to give reasons. This will end inspector raj.

11) Government trusts our MSME sector. Thus self-certification is the model that the government believes in. Now air and water pollution consents will not be needed separately but these will be merged into one. Routine environment inspections will end.

12) Companies Act will be amended by ordinance to ease the MSME sector. For small mistakes and inadvertent errors MSME sectors will not have to face courts and criminal action.

