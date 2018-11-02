Narendra Modi hails improvement in Ease of Doing Business ranking, says it was considered unbelievable four years ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the dramatic improvement in the country's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking, saying that the country achieved what was considered unbelievable merely four years.

The prime minister made these remarks at a function to launch an MSME support programme, which aims to enhance credit access to micro, small and medium businesses.

Ease of Doing Business में सरलता बढ़ती है, सुविधाएं मिलती हैं, तो उसका सबसे ज्यादा लाभ हमारे MSMEसेक्टर को ही मिलता है। कंस्ट्रक्शन की परमीशन हो, बिजली की उपलब्धता हो या फिर दूसरे क्लीयरेंस, हमारे लघु उद्योगों के लिए ये हमेशा से बड़ी चुनौती रहे हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2018

Addressing a group of business leaders in New Delhi, he said, "The biggest benefit of Ease of Doing Business goes to the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector. Whether it is permissions for constructions, availability of electricity or other clearances, these have always been major challenges for our small industries."

He further said that on account of many reforms undertaken by the government, doing business has become very easy in India.

The prime minister also said that the possibility of securing within the top 50 in Ease of Doing Business is not far away.

In a big boost for the Central government, India climbed another 23 points in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking to 77th place, becoming the top-ranked country in South Asia for the first time and third among the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India China and South Africa) countries.