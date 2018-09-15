Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction about economy's broad parameters: Arun Jaitley after review meet

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday evening said that the Centre is optimistic about the country's growth rate and tax collections, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his satisfaction about the broad parameters with regard to the economy.

Jaitley's comments came after a review meeting of various departments of the finance ministry in New Delhi which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added, "As far as the fiscal deficit is concerned, we are confident that we will meet the 3.3 percent target."

The finance minister also said that income tax collections will exceed budgetary targets; and that the GST regime is settling down.

The departments of economic affairs, revenue and expenditure made presentations to the prime minister during the meeting on Saturday.

Narendra Modi on Friday began a two-day review of prevailing economic issues including fall in the rupee, rising fuel prices and reforms measures needed to boost growth