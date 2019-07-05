Narendra Modi describes Union Budget 2019 as citizen friendly and future oriented, says it will provide better future to youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Union Budget as citizen-friendly, development friendly and future-oriented, and one which will empower the poor and provide a better future to the youth.

Terming the Budget a "green budget", he said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.

PM Narendra Modi: The middle class will progress with this budget, development work will expedite even more. The tax structure will simply and infrastructure will modernize https://t.co/hpyIHqXR4L — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "powerhouse" for the development of the country.

He said the Budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector and has a roadmap to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers' income. He said that the budget presented by his government assures the nation that India on the right course to reach its destination.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 and pointed out that India needs to make structural reforms to achieve a $5 trillion economy in the next few years.

In a relief to taxpayers, Sitharaman provided for an additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans borrowed up to 31 March, 2020 on purchase of a house up to Rs 45 lakh.

Corporate tax on companies with turnover of up to Rs 400 crore has been slashed to 25 percent from the current 30 percent. Presently, the lower tax rate is applicable on companies having a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore. Sitharaman said the reduced tax rate would cover 99.3 percent of corporates in the country.

Sitharaman said the NDA government had set the ball rolling for a 'New India' in its first term and programmes will be accelerated and red tape reduced going forward.

The recent elections were charged with brimming hope for a bright and stable India, she said while presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term.

With PTI inputs

Follow LIVE Updates on Budget 2019 here

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.