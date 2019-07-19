Narayana Murthy awarded Honorary Doctorate by UK's Royal Holloway University

New Delhi: IT veteran and Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy has been awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by Royal Holloway, University of London, on Friday for his contribution to the field of computer science.

The ceremony was held at the university's campus in Egham, Surrey, where Murthy was joined by students from the Department of Computer Science who received their undergraduate and postgraduate degree certificates in the field of Computer Science, a statement said.

"It is a great privilege to receive this award and I am grateful to Royal Holloway for recognising me in this way. I am honoured to be joining this new generation as they graduate. They are each about to take their next steps in what I hope will be productive and positive careers," Murthy said.

He exuded confidence that the graduates, with their knowledge and skills, would make a positive difference to the world.

Murthy co-founded Infosys, which today is among the largest IT services companies globally, employs over 2.2 lakh people, and generating over $3 billion in quarterly revenues.

His achievements have been recognised around the world and in the UK. In 2007, he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).