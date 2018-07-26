You are here:
NAFTA agreement should be trilateral, Mexican and Canadian officials stress

Business Reuters Jul 26, 2018 00:09:44 IST

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ministers from Canada and Mexico on Monday stressed that the North American Free Trade Agreement should remain a trilateral pact and derided a U.S. proposal for a so-called "sunset clause" that would end the deal after five years.

After a meeting in Mexico City on Wednesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said they remained optimistic about the progress of the negotiations to revamp the 24-year-old trade pact. Freeland noted she had spoken with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; writing by Julia Love; editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 00:09 AM

