Mumbai-Pune hyperloop project: Faster than flight, zoom in just 23 minutes; Rs 70,000-cr project gets infra status

Reaching Pune from Mumbai faster than a flight may sound strange and impossible. Covering a distance of about 120 km in high-speed train, that too in just 23 minutes. It will become a reality once the Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project becomes operational.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday accorded the infrastructure status to the Mumbai-Pune ultra-fast hyperloop transport project that seeks to reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 23 minutes, said a PTI report.

The state Cabinet approved a proposal to give infrastructure status to the project at a meeting in Mumbai.

The Cabinet also approved formation of a consortium of DP World FZE and Hyperloop Technologies as proponents of the original project, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Hyperloop is a ultramodern, superfast transport project which is being implemented to link Mumbai and Pune, which are located around 200 km apart.

It will run from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai to Wakad in Pune, covering a distance of 117.5 km.

The hyperloop train will run at a speed of 496 km per hour and cover the distance between the two cities in just 23 minutes, the statement said.

At present, the travel time taken by trains between the two cities is three-and-a-half to four hours.

The FDI in the entire project, which will take seven years for completion, is to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore, the statement said.

In the first phase, the project will be run on a pilot basis for 11.8 km in the Pune Metropolitan region at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, it added.

-- With PTI inputs