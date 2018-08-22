Mumbai Maersk sets world record in loading highest number of containers, surpasses 19,000-TEU mark

Mumbai: The Mumbai Maersk, operated by APM Terminals Mumbai, has set a world record in loading the highest number of containers, surpassing the 19,000-TEU-mark, the shipping line has said.

The vessel loaded 19,038 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) setting a new world record, which is a fete not only for a Maersk vessel but also for any vessel in the world, the shipping line said in a statement on Wednesday.

The world record load of 19,038 TEU has raised a new bar for Maersk by surpassing the Madison Maersk, a first generation triple-E class vessel, which had clocked the

previous record of loading 18,215 TEU in 2015.

The Mumbai Maersk, a second generation triple-E class vessel with a nominal capacity of 20,568 TEU, had left the Tanjung Pelepas port in Malaysia over the weekend and is sailing into Europe with the first port of call expected at Rotterdam on 5 September.

The Mumbai Maersk is the newest to enter the triple-E fleet in May this year and is deployed on the Asia-to-Europe service, the company said.

Commenting on the achievement, Keith Svendsen, chief operating officer, APM Terminals, said, "This record on most loaded containers during a port stay shows that we are well-positioned to offer world-class service to our clients."

APM Terminals Mumbai is part of APM Terminals Global Terminal Network and operates as a joint venture between APM Terminals and the state-run Container Corporation of India from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai.

APM Terminals is the country's largest container terminal in terms of container throughput (TEUs), representing 18 percent of the nation's containerised cargo.