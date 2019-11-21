Mukesh Ambani polevaults to 12th position as world's richest Indian with net worth of $59.4 bn after m-cap nears Rs 10 lakh cr

With Reliance Industries having overtaken British energy giant BP Plc to become the sixth-largest energy company in the world, the conglomerate is now valued at $138 billion. The surge in RIL shares gives its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani a net worth of $56 billion, making him Asia's richest person.

Ambani now ranks as the 12th richest Indian across the globe, with a net worth of 59.4 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire index.

The top five people on the list are largely dominated by American business magnates.

The wealthiest person in the globe on the list is Bill Gates, co-founder, Microsoft with a total net worth of $110 billion. Gates is followed by Jeff Bezos ($109 billion), founder, CEO, and president of Amazon.com; Bernard Arnault ($101 billion), French billionaire business magnate, and art collector; Warren Buffett ($86.40 billion) American philanthropist and investor, who is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway; and Mark Zuckerberg ($74.10 billion), co-founder Facebook, internet entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The other Indians on the list besides Ambani are Azim Premji ($19.1 billion), founder of IT major Wipro who is ranked 56th; Shiv Nadar, ($15.6 billion), founder and chairman of HCL ranked 84; Uday Kotak ($14 bn billion), executive vice-chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank at 98th rank; Lakshmi Mittal ($12.7 billion) chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaking company at 110th; Radhakishan Damani ($9.72 billion, retail king of supermarket chain DMart at 159th; Gautam Adani ($9.34 billion), chairman and founder of the Adani Group at 165; Cyrus Poonawala ($8.28 billion), chairman of Poonawalla Group ranked 195th; Dilip Shangvi ($7.70 billion), founder, Sun Pharmaceuticals at 216th, Nusli Wadia ($6.68 billion),entrepreneur and the chairman of the Wadia Group at 265th; Sunil Mittal ($6.60), founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises at 267th; Benu Gopal Bangur ($6.48 billion), chairman of Shree Cement at 270th; Savitri Jindal ($6.42), wife of founder Om Prakash Jindal at 275th, Kumarmangalm Birla ($5.96 billion), chairman of the Aditya Birla Group at 310th; Rahul Bajaj ($5./53 billion), chairman of Bajaj Group ranked 346th; KP Singh ($5.11 billion), chairman and CEO of real estate developer DLF Limited at 391th; and Vikram Lal ($4.50 billion), founder and former CEO of Eicher Motors ranked at 458.

India's top billionaires India rank World rank Name Total net worth ($ bn) Industry 1 12 Mukesh Ambani 59.4 Energy 2 56 Azim Premji 19.1 Technology 3 84 Shiv Nadar 15.6 Technology 4 98 Uday Kotak 14.0 Finance 5 110 Lakshmi Mittal 12.7 Commodities 6 159 Radhakishan Damani 9.7 Retail 7 165 Gautam Adani 9.3 Industrial 8 195 Cyrus Poonawalla 8.3 Healthcare 9 216 Dilip Shanghvi 7.7 Healthcare 10 265 Nusli Wadia 6.7 Diversified 11 267 Sunil Mittal 6.6 Media & telecom 12 270 Benu Gopal Bangur 6.5 Commodities 13 275 Savitri Jindal 6.4 Commodities 14 310 Kumar Birla 6.0 Industrial 15 346 Rahul Bajaj 5.5 Diversified 16 391 K P Singh 5.1 Real estate 17 458 Vikram Lal 4.5 Industrial As on 21 November, 2019; Source: Bloomberg

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.