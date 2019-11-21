Mukesh Ambani polevaults to 12th position as world's richest Indian with net worth of $59.4 bn after m-cap nears Rs 10 lakh cr

With Reliance Industries having overtaken British energy giant BP Plc to become the sixth-largest energy company in the world, the conglomerate is now valued at $138 billion. The surge in RIL shares gives its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani a net worth of $56 billion, making him Asia's richest person.
Ambani now ranks as the 12th richest Indian across the globe, with a net worth of 59.4 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire index.
The top five people on the list are largely dominated by American business magnates.
The wealthiest person in the globe on the list is Bill Gates, co-founder, Microsoft with a total net worth of $110 billion. Gates is followed by Jeff Bezos ($109 billion), founder, CEO, and president of Amazon.com; Bernard Arnault ($101 billion), French billionaire business magnate, and art collector; Warren Buffett ($86.40 billion) American philanthropist and investor, who is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway; and Mark Zuckerberg ($74.10 billion), co-founder Facebook, internet entrepreneur and philanthropist.
The other Indians on the list besides Ambani are Azim Premji ($19.1 billion), founder of IT major Wipro who is ranked 56th; Shiv Nadar, ($15.6 billion), founder and chairman of HCL ranked 84; Uday Kotak ($14 bn billion), executive vice-chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank at 98th rank; Lakshmi Mittal ($12.7 billion) chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaking company at 110th; Radhakishan Damani ($9.72 billion, retail king of supermarket chain DMart at 159th; Gautam Adani ($9.34 billion), chairman and founder of the Adani Group at 165; Cyrus Poonawala ($8.28 billion), chairman of Poonawalla Group ranked 195th; Dilip Shangvi ($7.70 billion), founder, Sun Pharmaceuticals at 216th, Nusli Wadia ($6.68 billion),entrepreneur and the chairman of the Wadia Group at 265th; Sunil Mittal ($6.60), founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises at 267th; Benu Gopal Bangur ($6.48 billion), chairman of Shree Cement at 270th; Savitri Jindal ($6.42), wife of founder Om Prakash Jindal at 275th, Kumarmangalm Birla ($5.96 billion), chairman of the Aditya Birla Group at 310th; Rahul Bajaj ($5./53 billion), chairman of Bajaj Group ranked 346th; KP Singh ($5.11 billion), chairman and CEO of real estate developer DLF Limited at 391th; and Vikram Lal ($4.50 billion), founder and former CEO of Eicher Motors ranked at 458.
|India's top billionaires
|India rank
|World rank
|Name
|Total net worth ($ bn)
|Industry
|1
|12
|Mukesh Ambani
|59.4
|Energy
|2
|56
|Azim Premji
|19.1
|Technology
|3
|84
|Shiv Nadar
|15.6
|Technology
|4
|98
|Uday Kotak
|14.0
|Finance
|5
|110
|Lakshmi Mittal
|12.7
|Commodities
|6
|159
|Radhakishan Damani
|9.7
|Retail
|7
|165
|Gautam Adani
|9.3
|Industrial
|8
|195
|Cyrus Poonawalla
|8.3
|Healthcare
|9
|216
|Dilip Shanghvi
|7.7
|Healthcare
|10
|265
|Nusli Wadia
|6.7
|Diversified
|11
|267
|Sunil Mittal
|6.6
|Media & telecom
|12
|270
|Benu Gopal Bangur
|6.5
|Commodities
|13
|275
|Savitri Jindal
|6.4
|Commodities
|14
|310
|Kumar Birla
|6.0
|Industrial
|15
|346
|Rahul Bajaj
|5.5
|Diversified
|16
|391
|K P Singh
|5.1
|Real estate
|17
|458
|Vikram Lal
|4.5
|Industrial
|As on 21 November, 2019; Source: Bloomberg
Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 14:12:19 IST