MTAR Technologies IPO: Check allotment status via BSE, registrar website; here's how

In the High Net-worth Individual (HNI) category, the issue was subscribed 651 times while in the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category, it was subscribed 165 times

The allotment basis for the MTAR technologies IPO, which was subscribed over 200.79 times, will be declared today (Wednesday, 10 March).

As per a Business Insider report, MTAR technologies issue had an offer size of 7.26 million shares but received bids for 1.46 billion equity shares.

If you are an investor and would like to check the allotment status of the MTAR technologies IPO, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit this link of Bombay Stock Exchange website https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage under the ‘Issue Type,’ select equity.

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select the issue name MTAR Technologies.

Step 4: Now, enter application number and PAN. Verify that you are not a robot and click on ‘search’.

The share allotment status of your application will be available here when it is declared.

Investors can also visit the website of the registrar KFintech Private Limited to check the allotment status.

They will be asked to enter the application number and PAN to find the status of allotment of MTAR technologies IPO.

As per a report in the Economic Times, the IPO quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed in the Rs 574-575 price band as many as 28 times.

In the High Net-worth Individual (HNI) category, the issue was subscribed 651 times while in the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category, it was subscribed 165 times.

Formed in 1999, MTAR Technologies lists among its clients some of the top government organisations of India including Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and others.