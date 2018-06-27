Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

MSMEs created 4 crore jobs in last 4 years, says union minister Giriraj Singh

Business Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 17:58:01 IST

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said micro, small and medium enterprises across the country created four crore jobs in the last four years.

The MSME minister said a large number of employment opportunities were generated through initiatives like collateral free loans to 16 lakh entrepreneurs between 2014-18, linking 15 lakh people to the Prime Minister's Employment Guarantee Programme and setting up 94 clusters for artisans and manufacturers.

File image of Union minister Giriraj Singh. PTI

File image of Union minister Giriraj Singh. PTI

"In the last four years, MSMEs have achieved the goal, provided employment opportunities and I accept with a challenge that we have created four crore jobs for people," Singh said while addressing the ‘Udyam Sangam' conference here to mark the UN MSME Day.

The minister further said that the Solar Charkha Mission, launched by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday at the conference, will create five crore jobs.

"During the first phase of the mission, 50 clusters will be established and financial assistance worth Rs 550 crore is being provided by the government which will create one lakh jobs," Singh added.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 17:58 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores