MSME Udyam Portal: Check steps to register small businesses on cost-free platform here
The Central government last year launched a zero-cost Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) registration portal by the name Udyam Registration. This portal is a self-declaration and cost-free platform for small or medium entrepreneurs to get their enterprises registered.
This Udyam portal is merged with the Income Tax and Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN) systems that can automatically pull PAN and GST-linked investment details. Also, the MSME Udyam portal is a simple and one-time process that can be done through Udyam portal and single window systems.
If you are a new entrepreneur in the market, you will have to register yourself on the Udyam portal. Below are a few steps that can be followed to register on the MSME Udyam portal:
- Entrepreneur will have to visit the official website of MSME https://udyamregistration.gov.in/Government-India/Ministry-MSME-registration.htm (To confirm if this is the registered site, entrepreneurs must check for the national emblem on the left corner and the MSME ministry written beside it)
- On the homepage, click on the 'New registration' tab to get the registration form. After that, enter the required 'Aadhaar Number' and 'Name of the Entrepreneur' as mentioned
- After initial submission, click on 'Validate and Generate OTP'. Then, enter the required details for the PAN verification step
- Within minutes, the Udyam registration box will appear, and entrepreneurs will be asked to fill in all the details
- After the process is done, a 'Thank You' message will be sent with the registration number starting with 'UDYAM'
Ever since the MSME ministry portal was launched, it has registered 31.56 lakh entities as of 2 June this year as per the MSME ministry’s data. According to the latest survey on India’s MSME population, there were 6.33 crore unincorporated non-agricultural MSMEs among which 5,000 were mid-sized businesses and 3.31 lakh were small enterprises.
