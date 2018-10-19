Mphasis Q2 net profit jumps 37% to Rs 271 cr; total income rises 19.5% to Rs 1962 cr

New Delhi: IT company Mphasis on Friday reported 37 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 271 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2018, compared to the year-ago quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 197.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Total income of Mphasis increased by 19.5 percent to Rs 1,962.4 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,642.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

"We are pleased with the health of our pipeline and continued strong execution across multiple sectors especially in New Gen Services,” Nitin Rakesh, the chief executive officer and executive director of Mphasis, said in a statement.

The company in September ended quarter won contracts worth Rs 1,485.96 crore, of which 77 percent were for new generation services, according to the statement.

Shares of the company, however, were trading down by 4.27 percent at Rs 1,075.15 on BSE whose benchmark index Sensex plunged 1.21 percent.