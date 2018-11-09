Mphasis acquires US firm Stelligent Systems in all-cash deal valued at $25 mn

New Delhi: IT firm Mphasis Thursday said it has acquired Stelligent Systems LLC in an all-cash deal valued at $25 million (about Rs 175 crore).

Headquartered in Reston, US, Stelligent provides DevOps and DevSecOpssolutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Mphasis has acquired Stelligent from Hosting.com Inc that had bought the company in March last year, Mphasis said in a BSE filing.

The acquisition is expected to provide access to strategic proposition in Cloud DevOps and DevSecOps within AWS ecosystem, the filing said.

It added that the transaction also provides Mphasis capabilities, experience and certified AWS DevOps engineers as well as participation in various AWS programmes.

The value of the deal is "up to $25 million including employee retentions", the filing said.

DevOps refers to a methodology that combines software development with IT operations.

Founded in 2007, Stelligent has been providing enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, with integration and delivery solutions on AWS. It has a team of over 50 engineers.

The advent of public cloud infrastructure and SaaS software has elevated the importance of rapid automation in product development and product engineering for enterprises moving to the cloud, Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.

"This (acquisition) allows us to join forces with an equally technically-deep company, bringing innovative, in-depth cloud solutions to enterprises in all Mphasis client segments," he added.