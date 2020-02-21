Mounting coronavirus fears spark Wall Street sell-off

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, led by declines in technology heavyweights, after reports of new coronavirus cases in China and other countries intensified fears over the virus's spread and impact on the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 130.79 points, or 0.45%, to 29,217.24, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 13.15 points, or 0.39%, to 3,373 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 66.22 points, or 0.67%, to 9,750.97.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

