Morgan Stanley arm snaps majority stake in KSH Infra for Rs 350 cr; maiden investment in warehousing space

Mumbai: Morgan Stanley's realty investing arm has infused Rs 350 crore into Pune-based warehousing and industrial logistics park developer KSH Infra for over 50 percent stake. This is the maiden investment by the Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) in the country's warehousing space.

KSH Infra operates two warehousing and industrial logistics parks in Pune totalling approximately 1 million square feet, leased to blue-chip multinationals. It was a part of erstwhile KSH Group, a 40-year-old established group with multiple businesses such as Internal Container Depot (ICD), manufacturing and logistics.

Pursuant to the transaction, KSH Infra was demerged from KSH Distriparks which also operates an ICD out of Pune and has 3PL logistics business pan-India.

"Our engineering team has delivered in excess of a million sqft of industrial and warehousing space which is leased to leading MNCs. We are actively looking at growing our industrial/warehousing verticals and see robust demand from various segments including manufacturing, logistics companies, retailers and e-commerce players," said Rohit Hegde, managing director, KSH Distriparks.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to KSH Group and its shareholders.

Last year, Warburg Pincus-backed ESR Group, along with Germany's Allianz, set up a $1-billion investment platform targeting the logistics space in the country.

Similarly, in September 2018, GLP established a strategic joint venture with IndoSpace, marking its entry into India.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.