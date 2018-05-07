Monsanto says CEO Hugh Grant will step down after Bayer deal closes

(Reuters) - Monsanto Co said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Hugh Grant will step down after the seeds company completes a deal to be acquired by Bayer AG.

German conglomerate Bayer is preparing to close its $62.5 billion takeover of Monsanto this quarter in a deal that will give it control of more than 25 percent of the world's seed and pesticides market.

