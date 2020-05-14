You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

MoneyGram partners with Federal Bank; tie-up aims to expand account deposit capabilities for millions

Business Asian News International May 14, 2020 17:26:14 IST

Mumbai: MoneyGram Payment Systems, a global leader in cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfers, said on Thursday it has entered into a partnership with the Federal Bank for a strategic partnership to offer cost-effective direct-to-bank-account credit option for customers in India.

MoneyGram partners with Federal Bank; tie-up aims to expand account deposit capabilities for millions

Representational image. Reuters.

Through this partnership, millions will be able to receive deposits directly in their bank accounts without leaving the confines of their homes which is imperative in the current situation.

"This partnership is especially important during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic so families can receive money from the comfort of their own home," said Grant Lines, MoneyGram Chief Revenue Officer.

According to the World Bank, India remains the world's top recipient of remittances and is estimated to have received more than $82 billion in remittances in 2019.

Federal Bank enjoys a market share of more than 15 percent of the remittance market in India, and the tie-up with MoneyGram is expected to provide a further boost to this business.

"The tie-up with MoneyGram is yet another example of how the bank has used innovative technology to deliver a superior customer experience," said Shalini Warrier, Executive Director of Federal Bank.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 17:26:14 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

How to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres