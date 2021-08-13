Through the new association, Moneycontrol will provide a one-point platform for direct mutual funds distribution

Staying financially independent and making beneficial investments has kept investors ahead of the game over the past year and a half. They have overcome the most challenging situations with precision and foresight on the back of increased investments in mutual funds and diversified their holdings.

In their endeavour to further enable users to make the right investments, Moneycontrol, India’s leading business and finance platform has partnered with Finity, India’s best low-cost investment platform that is part of Finwizard Technology Private Limited to introduce an exclusive feature that enables users to invest in Direct Mutual Funds.

Making investing easy and simple, the latest feature will also allow keeping a real-time track of investments in the Portfolio Investment Dashboard. The feature is live and accessible to users, taking Moneycontrol closer to their objective of offering a seamless investing experience.

The new offering will provide investors with an easy-to-use, hassle-free user interface accessible via Moneycontrol website and mobile app through every individual NAV page of AMCs, Mutual Fund HomePage, in various sections like Top Ranked Funds, Performance Tracker, SIP Performance Tracker, NFO and Top Performing Categories.

Invoking the Invest now button in this section enables an easy 5-step process, the user needs to tap the ‘Invest Now’ option on any of the Direct Mutual Fund, choose between lumpsum or SIP, select ‘date’ for SIP and skip for lumpsum investment. It will then lead to the payment option which can be conducted through net banking or UPI and complete the transaction.

Sharing thoughts on the partnership, Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue, Moneycontrol said, “At Moneycontrol, our mission is to build an ecosystem where investors can get a 360-degree seamless investing experience. We realized that there was a pressing need to provide our audiences with the best offering that results in us being the one-stop destination that completes their investment process. By associating with Finity we are fulfilling this need by providing a gateway to complete their transaction. We have crossed a new milestone, ensuring that investors get everything at one place, saving their time and effort.”

Abhilash Joseph, Business Head, Finity added, “We are delighted to partner with Moneycontrol which is India’s leading online financial platform. Through this partnership, we are bringing to Moneycontrol users the option to invest at the point of news consumption and research. This will help the millions of users of Moneycontrol to invest in direct mutual funds with zero commission and zero fees with a high level of convenience and in a hassle-free manner. Investors will also be able to track their portfolio from right within the Moneycontrol website and app. This aligns well with our objective to provide experience to users at every stage of their investment journey while keeping the costs for investors low."