Moneycontrol announces first edition of ‘Wealth Creator Awards’; Suresh Prabhu to be chief guest

Mumbai: Moneycontrol, financial and business media platform is set to host the first edition of the ‘Wealth Creator Awards’ on Friday at Taj Land’s End in Mumbai.

Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation will attend the ceremony as the chief guest. The Wealth Creator Awards has been conceptualised with the aim to honour the companies, the people and the leaders behind creating this robust financial services sector that has kept the country on its feet even at the worst of times and enabled the nation to touch greater heights.

For the first edition of the awards, KPMG has come onboard as the process advisor and evaluator and Acquist Marketing & Information Solutions Pvt Ltd. as the Research Partner.

Setting the tone for the evening, there will be a one-on-one session between Gaurav Choudhury, Delhi Bureau Head, Moneycontrol and the Prabhu on the ‘Long-term wealth creation strategy in India through investment into high-quality businesses at par with the rise of the startup ecosystem and boosting entrepreneurship.’

Apart from the felicitation ceremony, there will also be a panel discussion on the ‘The importance of Wealth Creation to position India as an economic Superpower’.

Commenting on the announcement of this award, Manish Maheshwari, CEO, Network18 Digital, said “As India’s economy takes bold strides, marching confidently into a new world, so does its industries and services across the board. Crucial, however, to the overall health of the economy is its financial sector, contributing over 6% to the GDP. The financial sector, forms the backbone for the economy when it comes to creating wealth of not only the country, but also for its citizens. Through Wealth Creator Award, we applaud the world of finance and the people who make India the most financially stable economy to invest in. We strongly believe that strong financial fundamental is critical for a diverse economy like India to grow into a superpower.”

Commenting on the announcement of the Wealth Creator Award, Gautam Shelar, Business Head, Moneycontrol said, “With a market of over 1.2 billion people, the opportunities of India as a great investment destination and a financial powerhouse isn’t lost on anyone in the biggest global platforms. The respect it got in the recently concluded 49th Davos Summit is just a glimpse of the kind of authority that India as an economic superpower is likely to hold in the future. Creating that powerhouse with a rock-solid base will mostly be thanks to its sound fiscal policies and financial structures. It is with that in mind Moneycontrol, through the Wealth Creator Awards, aims to felicitate these pole bearers of financial services that have many-a-time set global best standards, forcing the biggest and the strongest around the world to sit up and take note of India.”

The winners were selected during a grand jury round that was held on 18th August 2018. The jury panel comprised Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC; Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI; Rashesh Shah, Chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Capital; Ramesh Damani, Member, BSE; A Balasubramanian, CEO, Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund; Bhargav Dasgupta, CEO, ICICI Lombard; Tarun Davda, Partner & Managing Director, Matrix Partners; Upasana Taku, Founder, Mobikwik; Rahul Joshi, CEO - News & Group Editor in Chief, Network18; Manish Maheshwari, CEO, Network18 Digital and Santosh Nair, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol.

Some of the categories for the Wealth Creator Awards 2018 include Best Bank of the Year, Best Broking Firm of the Year and Social Impact Investment Firm of the Year.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost and Moneycontrol.)