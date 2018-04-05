Monetary policy: RBI expects GDP growth to strengthen to 7.4% in current fiscal

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects India's economic growth rate to strengthen to 7.4 percent in the current fiscal, from 6.6 percent in 2017-18, on account of revival in investment activity.

The growth will accelerate from 7.3-7.4 percent in first half of 2018-19 to 7.3-7.6 percent in the second of half of the current fiscal, said the first bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19.

"On the whole, GDP growth is projected to strengthen from 6.6 percent in 2017-18 to 7.4 percent in 2018-19 – in the range of 7.3-7.4 percent in H1 and 7.3-7.6 percent in H2 – with risks evenly balanced," it said.

Several factors, RBI said, are expected to accelerate the pace of economic activities in the year.

"There are now clearer signs of revival in investment activity as reflected in the sustained expansion in capital goods production and still rising imports, albeit at a slower pace than in January," it said.

Secondly, global demand has been improving, which should encourage exports and boost fresh investment, it added.

The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on January 29, had estimated that India would re-establish itself as the world's fastest growing major economy with GDP expanding by 7-7.5 percent in 2018-19.

RBI noted that "it is especially important that domestic macroeconomic fundamentals are strengthened, deleveraging of distressed corporates and rebuilding of bank balance sheets persisted with, and the risk-sharing markets deepened".