Mills to benefit from sugar subsidy, multi-factor investment strategy; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Mills to benefit from sugar subsidy but keep an eye on the skies

The government came to its annual rescue of sugar mills, providing them with a substantial export subsidy to make up for depressed global sugar prices. If mills are able to actually export the 6 million tonnes the government wants them to, it will limit domestic stocks. India is sitting on a mountain of sugar. While a subsidy is a good news, investors should be watchful of what is likely to happen in the forthcoming sugar season. Read here to know more.

This agrochemical stock remains a good pick, with healthy growth

Insecticides India has done well despite a delayed monsoon and its strategy of selling higher-margin products and a new line-up of products make it an interesting pick in the agrochemical sector. The stock has seen some correction. Click here to see why our analyst stays positive on the stock’s outlook.

Multi-factor investment strategy is less risky as an investor straddles several factors

While investors can choose any style or factor to base their investments upon, all factors are cyclical. That has resulted in a multi-factor strategy being used to ride out difficult periods. What is this, which circumstances does it work in and what are the downsides? Click here to read from our Learn series.​

