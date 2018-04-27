Microsoft's quarterly profit rises 35 percent

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's
Microsoft said https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2018-Q3/press-release-webcast on Thursday net income rose to $7.42 billion or 95 cents per share in the third quarter ended March 31, from $5.49 billion or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $26.82 billion from $23.21 billion.
