Microsoft's quarterly profit rises 35 percent

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's quarterly profit rose 35 percent, as more businesses signed up to its Azure cloud computing services and Office 365 productivity suite.

Microsoft said https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2018-Q3/press-release-webcast on Thursday net income rose to $7.42 billion or 95 cents per share in the third quarter ended March 31, from $5.49 billion or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $26.82 billion from $23.21 billion.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

