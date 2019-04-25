Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates on cloud growth

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, fuelled by its Azure cloud computing unit and the continued shift to the subscription version of its Office software.

Total revenue rose 14 percent to $30.57 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $29.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $8.81 billion, or $1.15 per share, from $7.42 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.