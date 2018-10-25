Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp
Net income rose to $8.82 billion, or $1.14 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $6.58 billion, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2OKcXAi)
Revenue rose to $29.08 billion from $24.54 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $27.90 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
