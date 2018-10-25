Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for revenue in its first quarter on Wednesday, as more businesses signed up for its Azure cloud computing services and Office 365 software.

Net income rose to $8.82 billion, or $1.14 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $6.58 billion, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2OKcXAi)

Revenue rose to $29.08 billion from $24.54 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $27.90 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

