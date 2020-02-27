Microsoft expects unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

(Reuters) - Microsoft Inc
The company said its supply chain was returning to normal operations at a slower-than-expected pace. (https://prn.to/2VlmHTI)
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 04:05:33 IST