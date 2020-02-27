Microsoft expects unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

(Reuters) - Microsoft Inc said on Wednesday it does not expect to meet the third-quarter revenue forecast for its 'more personal computing' business, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said its supply chain was returning to normal operations at a slower-than-expected pace. (https://prn.to/2VlmHTI)

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.