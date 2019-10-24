Microsoft beats profit estimates but cloud growth slows

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat analysts' quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, but growth in its Azure cloud computing platform slowed from a year earlier.

The software maker's net income rose to $10.68 billion (£8.29 billion), or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $8.82 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. [https://bit.ly/2W9G9Bc]

Revenue rose to $33.06 billion from $29.08 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.25 per share on revenue of $32.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

