Business Reuters Aug 30, 2018 02:05:13 IST

Mexico's Pena Nieto 'optimistic' on trilateral NAFTA deal

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that he is optimistic that the country will reach a trilateral deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States and Canada.

"I am optimistic that a trilateral deal can be reached... we have from now until Friday for a deal in principle to be announced," he said in an interview on local radio.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Christine Murray)

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 02:05 AM

