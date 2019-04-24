Mexico's Cemex says to help in Notre-Dame's restoration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday that it will help to reconstruct France's Notre-Dame cathedral, which lost its roof and iconic spire in a massive fire this month.

The company said in a statement it would match donations made by its employees and assist in rebuilding efforts with various products and services, including through its research centers in Paris and Biel, Switzerland.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.