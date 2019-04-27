Sponsored by

Mexico voices concern to U.S. government over border delays

Business Reuters Apr 27, 2019 04:06:02 IST

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said it had on Friday presented a diplomatic note to the U.S. embassy in Mexico to express its concern about border delays that have negatively affected trade between the two neighbors.

"The foreign ministry signalled the urgency of improving the movement of goods and people, and of deepening mutual cooperation to guarantee the efficiency and safety of our shared border," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

Apr 27, 2019

