Mexico voices concern to U.S. government over border delays

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said it had on Friday presented a diplomatic note to the U.S. embassy in Mexico to express its concern about border delays that have negatively affected trade between the two neighbors.

"The foreign ministry signalled the urgency of improving the movement of goods and people, and of deepening mutual cooperation to guarantee the efficiency and safety of our shared border," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.