Mexico ready to retaliate if U.S. imposes tariffs - minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will be ready to retaliate in kind if the U.S. government imposes tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States, Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Friday.

Speaking in Congress, Marquez said Mexico's government would also initiate bilateral and multilateral procedures to defend its trade interests if the United States were to introduce tariffs.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Dave Graham)

