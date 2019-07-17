Mexico needs 'counter-cyclical fiscal policy' to address slowdowns - finance minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday that over time Mexico would need a "counter-cyclical fiscal policy" to address economic slowdowns.

"Eventually we have to design a counter-cyclical fiscal policy," Herrera said, adding that the he would make a proposal "when the time is right", but not necessarily in the coming months.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Sharay Angulo, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

