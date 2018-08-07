You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Mexico minister says U.S. studying NAFTA rules of origin proposal

Business Reuters Aug 07, 2018 00:05:17 IST

Mexico minister says U.S. studying NAFTA rules of origin proposal

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday that the country has put forward a proposal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement's contentious rules of origin, and that the United States is studying it.

He also said that Canada, which is not participating in U.S.-Mexico talks that began in Washington two weeks ago after months of negotiations between the three trade partners, could join next week, depending on progress in the next few days between Mexico and the United States.

Guajardo, speaking to reporters after an event in Mexico City, added that he will return to Washington mid-week.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores