Mexico auto group AMIA says will work to include Canada in NAFTA

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's auto association AMIA said on Tuesday it would keep participating in the renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to integrate Canada and try to maintain regional integration and competitiveness in the sector.

Canada on Tuesday rejoined talks with the United States and Mexico over the future of the trilateral pact.

