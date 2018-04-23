You are here:
Mexican president says optimistic about reworking NAFTA trade deal

Business Reuters Apr 23, 2018 01:05:09 IST

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Sunday he felt upbeat about reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) which includes Mexico, the United States and Canada.

"We fully trust and we have optimism as well that we're going to be concluding the renegotiation, modernisation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with North America, as I have said, ensuring benefits for all its partners," Pena said at the opening ceremony of the Hanover trade fair.

He was speaking a day after the European Union and Mexico reached an agreement on a new free trade deal.

(Writing by Michelle Martin, Editing by William Maclean)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 01:05 AM

