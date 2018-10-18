MeToo: Happy Creative Services' Kartik Iyer, Praveen Das, Bodhisatwa Dasgupta and Dinesh Swamy step down after sexual harassment accusations

Dentsu Aegis Network, has announced that Kartik Iyer, the CEO of Happy Creative Services, Praveen Das, Managing Director, Bodhisatwa Dasgupta, senior creative director and Dinesh Swamy, national creative director, iProspect India, have stepped down following sexual harassment charges against them.

The four men were called out on Twitter on 10 October by Sandhya Menon who published an anonymous email she received from women who had worked with them who alleged they were 'sexual predators. They were on leave post the incident, Afaqs reported.

Four women at Happy (an ad firm in Bangalore) on email. Vile vile. pic.twitter.com/gkLA1F5ZOT — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 10, 2018

In a series of tweets, Menon highlighted the abuse the women had suffered:

More stories from HappyMGB pic.twitter.com/kVZhaoavnn — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 11, 2018

Iyer, though, refuted it on Twitter, Medium reported.

Iyer and Das co-founded Happy Creative Services, the Bangalore-based independent advertising agency which was acquired by Dentsu in October 2016. In 2012, Dentsu acquired iProspect, a digital advertising agency.

Dentsu, a multinational media and digital marketing communications company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Japanese advertising and public relations firm Dentsu.