You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

#MeToo: Happy Creative Services' Kartik Iyer, Praveen Das, Bodhisatwa Dasgupta and Dinesh Swamy step down after sexual harassment accusations

Business FP Staff Oct 18, 2018 14:58:02 IST

Dentsu Aegis Network, has announced that Kartik Iyer, the CEO of Happy Creative Services, Praveen Das, Managing Director, Bodhisatwa Dasgupta, senior creative director and Dinesh Swamy, national creative director, iProspect India, have stepped down following sexual harassment charges against them.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The four men were called out on Twitter on 10 October by Sandhya Menon who published an anonymous email she received from women who had worked with them who alleged they were 'sexual predators. They were on leave post the incident, Afaqs reported.

In a series of tweets, Menon highlighted the abuse the women had suffered:

Iyer, though, refuted it on Twitter, Medium reported.

Iyer and Das co-founded Happy Creative Services, the Bangalore-based independent advertising agency which was acquired by Dentsu in October 2016. In 2012, Dentsu acquired iProspect, a digital advertising agency.

Dentsu, a multinational media and digital marketing communications company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Japanese advertising and public relations firm Dentsu.


Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 14:58 PM

Also See


#MeToo Conversations Live






Top Stories




Cricket Scores